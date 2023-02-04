Massive fire breaks out in Karachi’s Baldia Town

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out at a local factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Saturday evening, engulfing almost 14-15 plots of the factory’s compound, ARY News reported.

According to details, a sudden fire broke out in a local factory located in Baldia Town area, collapsing the roof of the factory. No casualties have been reported as yet.

Rescue workers and fire fighters arrived at the site and started efforts to extinguish the fire. At least five fire tenders were called to put out the fire. Due to broken roads, fire tenders were facing difficulty to reach the spot.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have evacuated the houses around the factory. The factory compound – consisting of 14-15 plots – was fully engulfed in flames.

In a statement, the police officials stated that the factory consists of goods worth millions of rupees in the warehouses.

