Massive fire erupts at Lahore’s Children Hospital

LAHORE: An intense fire broke out at Lahore’s Children Hospital pharmacy storage in the wee hours of Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the fire erupted at 5 am on the third floor of the Children’s Hospital building. Around 22 fire tenders are taking part to douse the fire that erupted at the medical store of the hospital.

Medicine stock worth millions turned into ashes on the third floor, while firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire from one side of the building.

The pharmacy store was also demolished following the horrific incident. However, no casualties were reported so far.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted due to a short circuit.

Sources say the OPD of the children’s hospital was also closed due to the fire incident while patients and their families are stuck at emergency department.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the health ministry.

He directed authorities to investigate the matter from all aspects.

Comments