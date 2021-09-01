Massive power breakdown hits most areas of Karachi

KARACHI: A massive power breakdown hit most areas of Karachi as 80 per cent of grid stations were closed while K-Electric claimed that the restoration process has started after connecting with the national grid again, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

1400 out of 1900 feeders of the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric tripped which resulted in a power outage in most city areas.

The areas affected included PIB Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Nursery, PECHS, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, most of the areas of Scheme 33, Malir Cantt, Model Colony, Saadi Town and others.

The KE spokesperson said on Twitter that the connection between K-Electric and NTDC circuits was disrupted after a lightning strike on Jamshoro’s circuit. It added that the power outage in Karachi was caused due to tripping of an EHT transmission line.

The spokesperson said that the power restoration process was being expedited after the restoration of connection with the national grid. It read that K-Electric power plants are operating in island mode which has enabled the swift restoration of power.

Power update 2 – 1730 hrs

اضافی ہائی ٹینشن لائن میں ٹرپنگ کے باعث کراچی میں بجلی کی فراہمی میں تعطل آیا۔ جام شورو کے سرکٹ پر بجلی گرنے سے نیشنل گرڈ اور کے ای کا رابطہ منقطع ہوا، ترجمان کے الیکٹرک

۱/۲ — KE (@KElectricPk) September 1, 2021

Earlier, the company said that the situation is being reviewed and details will be publicised soon. All teams have been alerted and an investigation is underway during the initial phase to identify the fault.

The K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement that the company received complaints of power outages from different parts of Karachi and Sindh. It added that K-Electric was in contact with National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

On the other hand, the Ministry of Energy said on Twitter that the total supply to K-Electric from NTDC was restored. In another update, the ministry stated that ‘at 1646 hours 500kV switchyard at Jamshoro energised’.