Massive response from Lahore for PTI’s May Day rally: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that they get a massive response from Lahore for May Day rally today, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a Twitter message, Imran Khan said, “Massive response from Lahore for our May Day rally – & this was at the start. Rally gaining even more momentum now. Let this be a warning to those who are thinking of defying SC [Supreme Court] and Constitution.”

He added, “Our people will not tolerate the mafia violating SC orders & Constitution by running away from elections. Our country in its present precarious economic situation will not be able to withstand a massive street movement.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally has kicked off from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh In connection with International Labour Day. The rally is being led by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

According to party sources, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally will reach MAO College through Ferozepur Road and end at Nasir Bagh via Lower Mall Road.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters are moving towards Nasir Bagh in the shape of the rally. The rally began moving to its destination after Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk from Zaman Park under strict security.

