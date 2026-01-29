Mastercard to lay off 4% of its global workforce, CFO says
- By Reuters -
- Jan 29, 2026
Mastercard has completed a review of its business that will impact about 4% of its full-time employees, the payment processor’s CFO, Sachin Mehra, said on Thursday.
“Based on the recent strategic review of our business, we expect to record a one-time restructuring charge in Q1 of approximately $200 million,” Mehra said on a call with analysts.
