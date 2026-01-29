Mastercard to lay off 4% of its global workforce, CFO says

Mastercard has completed a ​review of ‌its business that will impact about 4% ‌of its full-time employees, ​the payment processor’s CFO, ‍Sachin Mehra, said on Thursday.

“Based on ⁠the recent ‍strategic review of our ‌business, ‌we expect to record a one-time restructuring ⁠charge ⁠in ​Q1 of approximately $200 million,” Mehra said ‍on a call with analysts.

Visa, Mastercard to pay $167.5 million in ATM user fee settlement​

Visa and Mastercard have agreed to pay a combined $167.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to keep ATM access fees artificially high.

The proposed settlement was filed on Thursday in the federal district court in Washington and requires a judge’s approval.