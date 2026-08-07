MasterChef Australia judge Poh Lin Yeow has addressed reports of tension surrounding Meghan Markle’s appearance on the cooking competition.

Speaking on the Nathan, Nat and Shaun radio show this week, Yeow said she and the rest of the cast had a positive experience working with Meghan, who appeared on the show in an episode that aired July 26.

“We had such a lovely time with her,” Yeow said. “She was a model citizen. Like, honestly, no fuss.”

According to Yeow, Meghan remained engaged throughout filming and spent time interacting with the cast and crew rather than staying isolated in her green room.

“She hung out with us, didn’t run, scurry away into her green room, was just completely sort of engaged with the whole process,” Yeow said, adding, “And knows her food.”

Her comments come after reports claimed Meghan and her team were frustrated by the way she was introduced on the program. One report alleged that her team had specifically asked that the word “royal” not be used in connection with her introduction.

The controversy centered on Yeow’s introduction of Meghan, in which she told viewers: “We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but nothing like this. All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia… the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

Yeow also rejected reports that she had been upset by the controversy.

“I’ve got nothing to complain about at all,” she said, describing the attention surrounding the reports as “ridiculous.”