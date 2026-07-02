Masterchef star Lisa Faulkner, 54, reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Lisa Faulkner, 54, has announced that she has breast cancer. The star – a winner of Celebrity Masterchef – announced that she’d had “a big operation” two weeks ago and would now start radiotherapy.

“I’m So Grateful It Was Caught Early”

Faulkner told her followers her recent silence on social media had been “due to my health” and admitted she’d had the cancer detected following a routine mammogram.

“I am so grateful it was caught early” she said.

“I’ve had a big operation and now I’m going to face radiotherapy”.

Who Is Lisa Faulkner?

Faulkner is an English actress, cook and presenter, most famous for winning Celebrity Masterchef in 2010. She’s also starred in Holby City, EastEnders, Spooks and Brookside.

The cook is married to fellow chef John Torode and the pair wed in 2019.

She’s spoken before of the heartbreak she suffered as a child when her mother lost her battle with throat cancer aged 16.

What Is Faulkner Doing Next?

The 54-year-old revealed she is now focusing on “getting back to health”.

She expressed thanks to her followers for the support she’d received. People may ask what type of cancer has Lisa Faulkner been diagnosed with? Faulkner has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Has Lisa Faulkner been treated? Yes – she had a “big operation” two weeks ago and is soon to have radiotherapy.