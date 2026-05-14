Mastering Forza Horizon 6: A Guide to Using Proximity Radar

Get ready to elevate your racing game with Forza Horizon 6’s new proximity radar feature.

This innovative tool helps you spot opponents driving around you, reducing the risk of accidental bumps and crashes. Here’s how to turn it on and customize it to suit your racing style.

Enabling Proximity Radar:

Pause the game and head to Settings.

Select “HUD & Gameplay” from the left menu.

Scroll down to find the “Proximity Radar” setting and toggle it on.

Customizing Proximity Radar:

Position: Place the radar at the bottom-right, bottom-left, or center of your screen.

Background: Add a black background to improve visibility.

Audio Cue: Set audio alerts for nearby cars, either always on or during events only.

By using proximity radar, you’ll stay aware of your surroundings and dominate the racing scene.

Want to optimize your Forza Horizon 6 experience further? Consider exploring graphics settings tweaks for better performance or learning more about the game’s new features.