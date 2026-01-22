‘Masters of the Universe’ trailer drops, and He-Man looks epic

Finally, the first trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived, and fans are already buzzing. Amazon MGM Studios released it on Thursday, giving a first real look at Nicholas Galitzine stepping into the iconic role of He-Man.

The film, directed by Travis Knight, is a modern take on Mattel’s legendary franchise, and it’s clear from the trailer that they’re going big.

The Masters of the Universe story picks up with Prince Adam, played by Nicholas Galitzine, returning to Eternia after 15 years apart from his home. But it’s not the same world he remembers. Skeletor has taken control, and everything Adam once knew is in ruins.

To save his family and his world, he has to team up with Teela and Duncan, also known as Man-At-Arms. And, of course, embrace his destiny as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

The Masters of the Universe cast is stacked. Nicholas Galitzine brings Prince Adam to life, Camila Mendes is Teela, Alison Brie plays Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba takes on Man-At-Arms.

Morena Baccarin is the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson plays Malcolm/Fisto, and Jared Leto is the ever-sinister Skeletor. Kristin Wiig lends her voice to Roboto. It’s a mix of star power and nostalgia, all set in the fully realized world of Masters of the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine first teased his casting back in May 2024, and he’s been talking about the intense prep ever since. Bulking up for He-Man was, by his own account, the toughest thing he’s ever done.

He had to balance his workouts with filming other projects, including the romance 100 Nights of Hero, and it pushed him every day. But the actor says something is thrilling about committing so fully to a role, knowing you’re climbing that mountain of transformation in real time.

The trailer itself is a mix of epic action and character moments. You see Adam grappling with his destiny, Skeletor’s terrifying takeover, and hints of massive battles that promise to bring the world of Masters of the Universe to life like never before. Fans of the original cartoon, or just anyone who loves big, bold fantasy, are in for a treat.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters June 5, and after this trailer, it’s clear the hype is real. Nicholas Galitzine looks ready to own the role, and the movie promises a mix of nostalgia, spectacle, and adventure. If the trailer is anything to go by, this is the He-Man fans have been waiting for.