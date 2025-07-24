web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred, three Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Mastung IBO: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPIND: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while three  Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 23 July 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mastung District, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan,” the military’s media wing stated.

During the conduct of operation, security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were killed.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal (age: 31 years, resident of District Khushab), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat along with another brave son of soil Sepoy Nazam Hussain (age: 22 years, resident of District Jhelum),” the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.