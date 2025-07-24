Two Pak Army soldiers martyred, three Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Mastung IBO: ISPR

RAWALPIND: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while three Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 23 July 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mastung District, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan,” the military’s media wing stated.

During the conduct of operation, security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were killed.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal (age: 31 years, resident of District Khushab), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat along with another brave son of soil Sepoy Nazam Hussain (age: 22 years, resident of District Jhelum),” the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.