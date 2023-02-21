Mastung: Two Levies men killed in attack on check post

MASTUNG: Two officials of paramilitary Levies force killed in unknown miscreants attack near Babri here, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Two personnel of Levies, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam, were martyred in attack at the check post”, police said.

Armed assailants also taken official weapons of Levies personnel with them, officials said.

The Levies post, which came under the attack, has been located at the Quetta-Taftan National Highway, police stated.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested two wanted terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung in last year in November.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a joint raid was conducted by the CTD officials along with an intelligence agency in Mastung and arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit.

The spokesperson added that the authorities had announced head money for the wanted terrorists.

