Materialists: A Sharp Critique of Modern Dating Industry

Materialists, hitting theaters on June 16, delivers a piercing critique of both Hollywood’s romantic fantasies and the commodified dating industry that thrives on real-world loneliness. This thought-provoking film resonates deeply with singles disillusioned by the manipulative tactics of matchmaking services, offering a raw and honest reflection of modern love.

Plot Overview

Dakota Johnson shines as Lucy, a matchmaker at the fictional Adore agency, where she has orchestrated nine marriages while fiercely guarding her own single status. At a wedding, she encounters Harry (Pedro Pascal), the groom’s brother, who asks her out. Initially, Lucy sees him as a potential client, but their interaction sparks something more. Meanwhile, a reunion with her ex, John (Chris Evans), now working as a waiter, complicates her carefully curated emotional walls.

A Cynical Lens on Love as a Business

The film exposes the dehumanizing nature of turning romance into a transaction. Lucy treats her clients like commodities, assessing their worth by careers, income, and appearance to boost her success rate or keep them tethered to Adore’s contracts. Yet, her calculations often falter. In one instance, she misjudges a client’s openness to a 39-year-old businesswoman, underestimating biases about age, height, or even receding hairlines. Her optimism about clients’ open-mindedness clashes with the rigid expectations they set, revealing the paradox of selling “perfect matches” while ignoring human complexities.

This commercialization of love highlights a broader truth: capitalism and human connection are often at odds. Clients demand specific criteria—minimum salaries, idealized looks—because they’re paying for a service. Yet, as Materialists astutely observes, these services exploit insecurities, fostering a cycle where clients feel desperate enough to accept suboptimal matches.

Deconstructing Romantic Tropes

Unlike Hollywood’s rose-tinted narratives of destined soulmates (Sleepless in Seattle) or friends-turned-lovers (When Harry Met Sally), Materialists challenges these fantasies. It argues that romantic decisions are often grounded in practical, sometimes petty, realities. A flashback of Lucy and John bickering over a $25 parking fee in New York illustrates how financial strain can unravel a relationship—not for lack of love, but for lack of compatibility in problem-solving. Wealth might ease such tensions, but it doesn’t address the core issue: true partnership requires navigating life’s challenges together.

Lucy’s approach—assigning value based on superficial metrics—mirrors society’s unspoken judgments. Her “mathematical formula” for love reflects an internalized cynicism, one that Materialists suggests is weaponized by matchmaking services preying on self-doubt.

The Dark Side of Matchmaking

The film doesn’t shy away from the industry’s dangers. When Lucy misjudges a male client, she inadvertently puts a female client in harm’s way, exposing the risks of commodifying intimacy. Adore’s legal department, hinted at in the film, underscores the real-world liabilities these services face. Lucy’s algorithms fail to screen for predators who mask their true nature, a flaw that no amount of data can fully resolve. Her frustration peaks as she confronts clients’ biases—racism, ageism, body shaming—that even therapists might not see, revealing the moral compromises matchmakers must navigate.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid Cynicism

Despite its sharp cynicism, Materialists yearns for hope. Writer-director Celine Song portrays Adore’s staff and clients with empathy, recognizing their sincere intentions despite their flaws. The alternative to these services—endless app swiping or fleeting digital connections—feels equally hollow. Song suggests a simpler path: genuine kindness, meaningful time spent together, and presence without distractions. Yet, the film acknowledges the societal void that allows businesses like Adore to thrive.

Stellar Performances

Song’s direction allows her cast to shine in extended, unfiltered scenes. Dakota Johnson brings nuance to Lucy’s guarded vulnerability, while Pedro Pascal balances charm and depth as Harry. Chris Evans delivers a raw, emotionally exposed performance as John, grounding the film’s heavier themes. Their interactions, filled with subtle reactions and heartfelt monologues, elevate the story’s emotional weight.

Why You Should Watch

Materialists isn’t your typical date movie—it’s more likely to spark heated, constructive debates than warm fuzzies. For singles navigating the predatory landscape of dating services, it offers validation and insight. For anyone grappling with love’s intangibles, it’s a poignant reminder that relationships are built on human nature, not algorithms. Celine Song’s unflinching yet compassionate lens makes Materialists a must-see for those craving a fresh perspective on romance in a commodified world.