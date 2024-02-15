Want your kid to become a ‘Mathematics’ expert?

I am a mother of two beautiful girls 13 and 7 respectively and the problem I have faced is that they were never interested in mathematics but then after a few changes led me to think otherwise.

It is very important for children to master the subject of mathematics from the beginning, it improves their creativity, problem solving skills, finding logic from an early age.

Arithmetic also encourages new ideas in children, moving forward as an academic subject where mathematics is essential to many other subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and even art.

Proficiency in this subject gives confidence to children to improve their academic future and also provides a better foundation for career. But what happens is that children generally do not get the guidance they need in this subject and many children fall behind in mathematics as they progress due to lack of foundation.

Below are some simple tips for moms to follow to get their kids excited about learning mathematics.

Stay in touch with teachers!

Parents should also keep in touch with their teachers and meet periodically to know the performance of the children.

Ask them about the difficulties the child is having in the math subject and discuss how their performance can be further improved.

Learn to answer the questions!

Children are naturally curious. Therefore, if they ask any questions, do not scold them, but give satisfactory answers to the questions that arise in their minds.

Teach them arithmetic!

Even in our normal life, our calculation is related to the book, like in shopping or buying things in the market or what quantity should be put in cooking, all these are related to the book.

Keep the children with them in transactions. This way they will understand addition, subtraction, multiplication and division and will also develop an interest in understanding calculations.

Get help from educational material!

There are many books on the subject of calculations in the market. Some picture books are popular with children of all ages and they learn a lot through puzzles and games. Provide such literature to the children, and help them if they are having trouble understanding.