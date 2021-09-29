Can you solve this tricky mathematics question?

A woman gave a tricky mathematics question to a group of engineers and it had them baffled.

The video on social media video streaming website YouTube sees a woman, identified as Karin Gendi, handing a paper to her friends with the number ‘100’ written twice in columns.

They were asked to turn two hundred on a line.

“If you can turn this into two hundred with one line, I’ll give you whatever you want,” Gendi told the group.

They were baffled after coming across the question and began their attempt to solve the tricky question.

The engineers were clearly struggling to find the solution to the question but one of them did manage to find a solution by used words and numbers to his advantage.

He started off by making a line across the 1 of the first 100 and converting it into the word too.

The two-minute clip on YouTube has 59,000 views and counts with at least 46 likes and 19 dislikes.

Mathematics is one of the most intriguing subjects but it cannot be denied that the world system is working through the subjects whether it be economics, biology, physics and chemistry.

