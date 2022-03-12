Maths se Dushmani: Zhalay Sarhadi’s TikTok video goes viral

Zhalay Sarhadi who often entertains her fans with funny and humourous short videos took to TikTok to express her ‘dushmani’ with mathematics.

Pakistan drama star Zhalay Sarhadi has shared a video over her TikTok account where she has can be seen defining her complicated relationship with the subject of maths.

She captioned the video, “Kissi nay mughsay maths kay baray main pooch liya.”

In the video, she can be seen lipsyncing to a voiceover by some other person, who talks about how questions in mathematics are not related to daily life.

The video points out the math books have questions about “watermelons” or how terms like Alpha, Beta, Gama are useful in our daily lives.

The video has gathered over 23 thousand likes over TikTok and over 1200 users have also shared the humorous video.

Zhalay Sarhadi is very active on her social accounts and often shares amusing videos for her fans.

In another video shared over her Instagram account, she was seen acting out a viral clip from the popular show Loose Talk.

The video was captioned “Pakistan aik aazaad mulk hai!!! 💚🙌 The brilliant comedy of the late #moinakhtar sahab and the fantastic thought-provoking writings by #anwarmaqsood sahab! 🙏🙏”

