MATIARI: Railways authorities have said that the Down track has been partially restored after freight train derailment between Tando Adam and Wahab Shah railway station.

The derailment of 17 wagons of a freight train in Sindh damaged the track suspending train services on Sunday.

Trains on the Down track being run with a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, railway sources said.

Rescue and restoration work has been in progress and restoration work of the UP track has been in its final stage, which most likely to be restored within next four hours, railway administration said.

Railway sources earlier said that the derailment has caused extensive damage to the railway line, with the tracks broken at several points along the affected section.

Several passenger trains were stopped at different stations following the disruption of train service.

A coal hopper train — travelling from Karachi to Yousafwala — derailed near Wahab Shah railway station on Sunday, disrupting operations on both the up and down railway tracks.

Wahab Shah Railway Station is located Sindh’s Sanghar district, and primarily handles local and express trains, contributing to the transportation of goods such as coal and agricultural products.