KARACHI: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police busted a gang involved in cheating in matriculation examinations, arresting four suspects in a targeted operation, officials said on Monday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (CIA) Muqaddas Haider, raids were carried out in multiple areas, including Malir, Surjani, New Karachi, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, leading to the arrest of four accused identified as Mubeen Khan, Usama, Bilal, and Abdul Razzaq.

Police said the suspects were part of an organised network involved in paper leaks and facilitating cheating during board examinations. The group allegedly charged students large sums of money in exchange for providing leaked exam papers a night before the exam.

Investigators revealed that the alleged ringleader, Mubeen Khan, is a final-year cybersecurity student at Sindh Madressatul Islam University. Authorities said he used his technical expertise to establish a digital network to distribute exam papers and coordinate the operation.

According to officials, the gang operated multiple online groups, with thousands of student members, and collected payments through various online banking channels. Police added that several such cheating networks are active in Karachi.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway. Authorities have vowed to take strict action against all individuals involved in examination fraud.