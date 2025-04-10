Power supply at matric examination centres largely stable: KE

KARACHI: K-Electric management visited schools across Karachi to review power supply arrangements during the ongoing matric exams.

“K-Electric management, led by Head of Distribution Operations Sheikh Humayun Saghir, visited schools across Karachi to review power supply arrangements during the ongoing Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations. The visits followed receipt of examination center details from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi and aimed to ensure maximum support from the company during exam hours,” said a press statement issued here.

According to a press release, Humayun Saghir confirmed that power supply at examination centers remained largely stable, with no formal complaints received from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi. K-Electric received the center information from the Board on April 8 and immediately mobilised its teams to extend support.

“We received the center information from the Board on the evening of April 8, only after K-Electric proactively reached out to their management. Once we had the list, our teams immediately mobilized to extend support,” he added.

The power utility maintained over 70% of KE’s feeders network is already exempt from loadshedding, ensuring reliable power for a large number of examination centers. The K-Electric further emphasised the importance of receiving exam schedules and center lists at least seven working days in advance to conduct surveys and make necessary arrangements.

“This enables KE to also provide targeted support in areas with a higher incidence of power theft using illegal kundas that compromise the safety parameters of the KE system and cause power supply disruptions.”