Matric results complaints: BSEK acting examination controller removed

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah has removed the Acting Controller of Examinations Imran Tariq following the complaints over ‘transparency complaints’ in the matric results, ARY News reported on Monday.

BSEK Chairman Sharaf Ali Shah announced that a three-member committee was constituted to ensure transparency in the matric results.

He added that the Acting Controller of Examinations Imran Tariq has been removed and the additional charge of the post was given to the deputy controller Khalid Ehsan.

The decision was made following the complaints of alleged manipulation in the matric results.

In July, Imran Tariq Butt had been appointed as the acting controller of examinations in the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

The Karachi second board had also withdrawn its notification for giving the additional charge of the post to Zaheeruddin Bhutto following Imran’s appointment.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is be the fifth replacement of the controller of examinations in BSEK as the government is yet to make a permanent appointment on the post.