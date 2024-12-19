Matric supplementary exams to be held on THIS date in Karachi

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the date of supplementary examinations.

According to details, the supplementary examinations for Matric Science and General Groups in Karachi, for both regular and private candidates, will begin from January 1, 2025.

The supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning shift: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Admit cards will be issued to students starting December 23, 2024.

On December 5, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department announced matric and intermediate exams schedule for the year 2025-26.

The dates were announced for matric and intermediate examinations after a meeting of the Steering Committee of Sindh Education Department.

The department has decided to take matric and intermediate examinations in Sindh in March and April, respectively.

According to the decision made in the committee, 9th and 10th examinations will be held from March 15 in Sindh, while intermediate exams will be held from April 15 across the province.

Furthermore, the results for matric and intermediate exams will be announced on July 15 and August 15, respectively.

The new academic year in the Sindh schools will commence from April 2025 while in colleges from August 1,2025.