Matric, intermediate exams dates revealed

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday announced matric and intermediate exams schedule for the year 2025-26, ARY News reported.

The dates were announced for matric and intermediate examinations after a meeting of the Steering Committee of Sindh Education Department.

The department has decided to take matric and intermediate examinations in Sindh in March and April, respectively.

According to the decision made in the committee, 9th and 10th examinations will be held from March 15 in Sindh, while intermediate exams will be held from April 15 across the province.

Furthermore, the results for matric and intermediate exams will be announced on July 15 and August 15, respectively.

The new academic year in the Sindh schools will commence from April 2025 while in colleges from August 1,2025.

In a separate development, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah in September admitted floods damaged 50 per cent of schools across the province.

This he revealed while addressing a press conference along with Universities Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani in Karachi.

“50% of the schools in Sindh have been destroyed by floods. Unlike Punjab, which did not experience floods or heavy rains, Sindh has faced severe damage,” he remarked.

Sindh minister further said that the infrastructure of many government schools is no longer fit for teaching children. “We don’t have enough ADP (Annual Development Program) funds to repair all the damaged schools,” Sardar Shah added.