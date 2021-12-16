The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves explains Thomas Anderson/Neo Difference

Matrix star, Keanu Reeves tries to explain difference between his two characters, Neo and Thomas Anderson, in the upcoming installment of the franchise and it is more difficult than expected.



During his appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Reeves, while responding to host, tries to explain his characters, Thomas Anderson and Neo, and what makes them different from each other, but failed in his attempt.



Reeves juggles between the questions asked by host of the show, Stephen Colbert, but then attempted to give an accurate answer. While differentiating between the two characters, star said ‘Thomas Anderson is in his real life but he is actually in The Matrix and then Neo exists in a digital computer-generated reality, but then is also living in the real world so it’s Thomas Anderson and Neo. But he was born as Thomas Anderson’.



After understanding to Keanu’s explanation, host Colbert came up with his own interpretation which was given agreement by the star himself. ‘While the character may have initially been given the name Thomas Anderson at birth, he wasn’t really born until he was freed from the illusion of Thomas Anderson and accepted reality outside the Matrix as Neo’, Colbert mentioned.



The newest film in the Matrix series, will be released on December 22, in theatres and on HBO Max. The movie is about a man, Thomas Anderson, played by Keanu Reeves, who learns about his reality which is only a simulation. The film features changes in his life after learning truth of his life being an experiment, and that his actual name is Neo.

Matrix series is known to not give the audience a clear answer, which could be a possible reason for Reeves’ confusion as well. It proves that The Matrix Resurrections is open to viewer’s interpretation of how they see characters.

