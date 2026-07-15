Matt Damon made The Odyssey premiere a family affair on Tuesday as he arrived on the New York City red carpet with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their rarely seen daughter, Isabella.

The Oscar-winning actor – who stars as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic – was joined by his wife of nearly 21 years and their 20-year-old daughter at AMC Lincoln Square, where the film’s cast gathered for its New York premiere.

Damon looked dapper in a blue suit paired with a polka-dot tie, while Isabella turned heads in an elegant black slip dress and heels. Luciana complemented the occasion in a white backless halter-neck gown featuring silver chain detailing, completing the look with a chic updo and understated makeup.

The family outing came shortly after Damon opened up about fatherhood and the changes taking place at home as his daughters grow older.

Speaking to People, the 55-year-old actor said he and Luciana are embracing a “new phase of life” as two of their daughters have already left home.

“Having two older kids who are out of the nest and knowing how fast these final years go, we’re trying to be mindful of holding onto what we can,” Damon shared.

Damon and Barroso are parents to three daughters together – Isabella, Gia and Stella. He also adopted Luciana’s eldest daughter, Alexia, from her previous marriage after the couple tied the knot in 2005.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a cinematic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. Damon leads an all-star cast that includes Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal and Benny Safdie.

The film is set to hit theatres on July 17.