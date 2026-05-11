Matt Damon expresses his excitement for 'The Odyssey' during SNL

Matt Damon expressed his excitement for the release of The Odyssey. He made his third appearance on Saturday Night Live as a host.

During the latest episode, whilst hosting Saturday Night Live, the actor marked his third day as host on the show. He also mentioned the highly anticipated film of the year in his opening monologue.

Damon further stated, “I’m so happy to be here, guys. This is my third time hosting, which seems a little low, right, just considering I’ve been around like 30 years.”

“But that’s okay. I’m here now. I’m really excited because I have a new movie coming out, it’s called The Odyssey,” he said while jokingly adding, “It is in theatres, not this weekend, not next weekend, but nine weeks from now… Mid July baby.”

Directed by The Dark Knight’s Christopher Nolan, the Greek epic features Damon alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. Based on Homer’s poem, the film revolves around Matt’s character, who sets out on a journey back home after winning the Trojan War, while his son fights the enemies trying to take over his dad’s throne.

The Odyssey is slated to release on July 17. This marked the first film to be filmed entirely on IMAX cameras.