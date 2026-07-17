Matt Damon on his “new phase of life” talks with Ben Affleck

Even Hollywood’s most enduring best friends aren’t immune to the bittersweet realities of watching their children grow up.

In a candid new interview with People Magazine, actor Matt Damon opened up about the deeply emotional, late-night conversations he frequently shares with lifelong friend and business partner Ben Affleck as they both navigate the quiet anxieties of becoming empty nesters.

Embracing the “Empty Nest” Reality

Damon, who is a father to four daughters, explained that he and Affleck have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever. Both stars are experiencing nearly identical timelines as their children transition into adulthood and prepare to leave home.

“We’re at very similar stages with the kids, and it’s definitely a new phase of life,” Damon admitted during the interview. “It doesn’t take much to get us emotional at this point.”

Rather than shying away from the difficult feelings that come with an impending empty nest, Damon revealed that he and his wife are actively forcing themselves to confront it head-on.

When asked how he handles the rapid passage of time, the Oscar winner shared a poignant philosophy that he and Affleck frequently discuss: the practice of radical presence.

Accepting the Change: Damon stressed the importance of “facing and embracing” the reality that their kids are growing up, rather than fighting it.

The Illusion of Time: “We’ve been talking a lot about presence and about really trying to be in the moment,” Damon explained. “Because you can’t slow time down, the only way to really do it is to really be there and be in it.”

A Decades-Long Bond on and Off Screen

The emotional transparency between the two actors highlights a bond that has spanned over three decades. From co-writing Good Will Hunting in the 1990s to founding their independent production company, Artists Equity, in 2022, Damon and Affleck’s friendship has evolved from navigating Hollywood stardom to navigating the emotional vulnerabilities of fatherhood.

The personal revelation coincides with a major professional milestone for Damon, who stars as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated cinematic epic, The Odyssey. Yet, despite his booming big-screen career, Damon’s focus remains squarely on cherishing the fleeting moments left with his daughters under one roof.