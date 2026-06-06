Matt Damon opens up about grueling ‘The Odyssey’ shoot

Matt Damon has described his upcoming film The Odyssey as the most physically and mentally demanding project of his career.

The Oscar-winning actor, currently promoting the film ahead of its release, spoke about the experience during a recent interview tied to a public appearance at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation’s Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles.

The visit was part of a California Adopt-A-Pet Day event, where Damon also spent time with rescue animals.

Speaking about working with director Christopher Nolan on the epic adaptation, Damon praised the filmmaker’s commitment to realism on set. “It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made,” he said. “Chris likes to shoot everything real, so there’s no green screen, no faking it, no studio shortcuts.”

The actor, known for major roles in films such as The Martian and Oppenheimer, said the production pushed him to his limits due to its scale and practical filmmaking approach.

The Odyssey features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his loyal wife Penelope, and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. The supporting cast includes Zendaya as the goddess Athena, Robert Pattinson as the villainous suitor Antinous and Charlize Theron as Calypso.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.