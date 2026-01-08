Matt Damon opens up on his extreme measures for his upcoming role

Matt Damon recently opened up about the extreme measures he took to embody an ancient Greek warrior for his upcoming role as King Odysseus of Ithaca.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Damon sat down with hosts Jason and Travis Kelce to discuss his rigorous training regimen for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, The Odyssey.

Damon, known for his dedication to his roles, revealed that he underwent a massive body transformation to meet Nolan’s specific vision. “I had a beard like yours for like a year,” he told Jason Kelce. “I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. Nolan wanted me lean but strong.” The Good Will Hunting star shared that his weight plummeted during production, dropping from his usual 185 to 200 pounds down to just 167 pounds. “I haven’t been that light since high school,” Damon noted, comparing the intensity of his sessions with professional fitness trainers to participating in a full season of a professional sport.

Beyond the gym, Damon attributed much of his success to a major dietary shift recommended by his doctor. “I stopped eating gluten,” Damon explained. “It was a lot of training and a really strict diet.” The change was so impactful that the Oscar winner has permanently cut gluten from his life. “I’m done. I’m gluten-free everything,” he added. He even joked about his new lifestyle, saying, “I found a gluten-free beer. It’s been so long since I’ve had gluten, I can’t tell if it’s good or not. So that’s a good sign”.

In addition to his physical preparation, the Interstellar star expressed his awe at the production’s massive scale. The Odyssey was filmed on location in Greece, Morocco, and Iceland. Recalling the breathtaking landscapes, Damon said, “We would get there and I’d just start laughing. I’d be like, ‘Nobody has any business shooting here! Of course he wants to shoot here. That tracks.'”

Damon leads an elite ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mia Goth, and Robert Pattinson. The Odyssey is currently slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.