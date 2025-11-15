Matt Damon plays Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's new adaptation of 'The Odyssey'

In the recent news, The Odyssey, an upcoming Nolan adaptation, Matt Damon plays Odysseus, who endures a decade-long journey to Ithaca after years away from his loved ones.

Empire Magazine has unveiled exclusive images of the characters Odysseus is returning to. Among them is the first look at Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus’ wife and Mia Goth as Melantho, one of the palace maids with questionable loyalties. Additionally, Tom Holland takes on the role of Telemachus, Odysseus’s son.

Fans will have to wait until summer 2026 to discover Odysseus’ fate. Nolan teased the complexity of his protagonist, describing Odysseus as not just a warrior but also an exceptional strategist. “The genius of the character, deverness, the inventiveness of him, that was a huge part of what interested me”, he noted.