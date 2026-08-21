Matt Damon takes family to Disneyland for daughter’s birthday

Matt Damon has celebrated his daughter Gia’s 18th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland with matching custom T-shirts.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor posed for photos with his wife, Luciana, and their daughters Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 18, and Stella, 15, in front of the iconic Mickey Mouse pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland on Thursday, August 20.

The family visited the theme park ahead of the official start of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort. To mark Gia’s milestone birthday, they coordinated their outfits with personalised shirts.

Gia’s T-shirt featured an outline of Sleeping Beauty Castle surrounded by Mickey Mouse ears and the words “birthday girl”, while the rest of the family wore shirts identifying them as the “birthday crew.”

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Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort officially begins August 21 and runs through October 31, bringing seasonal attractions, entertainment and autumn-themed treats to the park.

Matt Damon has frequently spoken about his close relationship with his four daughters and his gratitude for having his family by his side despite the demands of his international film career.

At the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Damon said he was excited for his daughters to see the film after they had supported him through its lengthy and demanding production.