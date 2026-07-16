Matt Damon's daughter reviews 'The Odyssey'

One of Matt Damon’s four daughters was left in awe by the actor’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey, which is poised to hit theaters on July 17. The celebrity revealed that while she frequently makes fun of his films, he preferred not to identify which of his daughters she was.

Nonetheless, her endorsement of Christopher Nolan’s film was straightforward and heartfelt.

“I have one daughter who’s really not reverential at all about [my movies] and loves to give me s***,” Matt Damon joked. He further remarked, “She saw The Odyssey, and at the end, she actually turned to me and said, ‘Dad, I’m proud of you’”.

Matt Damon acknowledged that a compliment from her was uncommon, but admitted it made his hard work entirely worth it. “She’s never said anything like that because we joke around a lot. At that point, I was kind of like, ‘I’m good. It was all worth it’”.

Damon used the term “sacrifice” to describe the grueling production of The Odyssey, which required extensive coordination as it was filmed across five different nations, including Scotland, Iceland, Greece, Italy, and Morocco.

“This movie was by far the hardest, most challenging movie I’ve ever been a part of,” he commented, adding that the production “completely maxed out and strained against what they thought was possible.”

“It really felt more like an expedition than a movie,” he observed. “And if you were cold and wet, you just turned, looked, and Chris was just as cold and just as wet, going through it right alongside you.”