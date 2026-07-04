Matt Smith reacts to Keanu Reeves watching ‘Morbius’ during flight

Matt Smith had one question after learning Keanu Reeves once chose Morbius as his in-flight entertainment: “Seriously?”

The House of the Dragon star couldn’t hide his disbelief during an appearance on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court on July 1, when the host revealed that Reeves had previously been spotted watching the 2022 superhero film while flying.

“F— off,” Smith exclaimed in shock. “You are joking.”

When Broski teased, “Yeah, he loves you,” Smith immediately turned the conversation into a heartfelt tribute to the Hollywood icon.

“I love Keanu Reeves. Keanu Reeves, what a movie star,” Smith said. “He just looks like an angel. He has something, you know what I mean? Like if you were to get a guardian angel in life, please God, let it be Keanu Reeves.”

Still trying to process the revelation, Smith asked again, “He was watching Morbius?” After Broski confirmed the story, the actor burst into laughter.

“Not f—ing Morbius,” he joked. “Jesus Christ. My God, he must have really gone through the BA library to be getting to that.”

The playful exchange continued when Broski joked that Keanu Reeves may have been drinking during the flight.

“Oh, was he?” Smith replied with a laugh. “He was having a moment. He’s on the Valium or something.”

Not wanting his jokes to be misunderstood, Smith quickly made his admiration for Reeves crystal clear.

“No, but what a legend,” he said. “I love Keanu Reeves. I just want to make that really clear.”

Released in 2022, Morbius stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist whose experimental cure transforms him into a living vampire. Smith plays Milo, Morbius’ wealthy childhood friend who embraces his own newfound powers, setting the stage for a deadly showdown.