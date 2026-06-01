Matthew Fox reveals the real reason for leaving Hollywood

Matthew Fox revealed why he left Los Angeles and moved to Italy. He told the reason in his recent interview.

In a new interview with People magazine, the Lost alum shared that he moved to Italy because he wanted to spend more time with his family. Matthew, in his statement, noted, “I spent a lot of time, for a few years there [in Los Angeles], heavily in the spotlight, specifically with Lost, and then did a couple of years of doing films after that. For me, the step away was more about spending time with my family”.

The 59-year-old star shares two kids, daughter Kyle and son Byron, with Margherita Ronchi. He continued, “Our daughter was entering her teen years, and I had been on sets and also traveling around doing a lot of promotion for Lost. Margherita and I really felt like it was a great time for us to really, really focus on our kids that are going through the teen years, which is always a bit of a challenge”.

“When you’re in this business, I think it’s really good to carve out a place where you feel like you’re living life. I think that feeds the work you do when you reenter and take a gig,” added the TV star.

For those unversed, Matthew rose to fame after playing Dr. Jack Shepard in Lost from 2004 to 2010.