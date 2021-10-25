Hayden lauds humility, sportsmanship between Pakistan, India players

Pakistan’s batting consultant Matthew Hayden praised the humility and sportsmanship shown by Pakistan and India players following their T20 World Cup fixture.

The pictures of Pakistan players spending time with Indian captain Virat Kohli and former world cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni were viral on social media.

The former Australian opening batter said that he was inspired by the display of sporting brotherhood between the two sides.

He added that the cricket community came in an exciting way but it set an example for how people should be treated as well.

Hayden, who was part of the Australia team that won back-to-back world cups in 2003 and 2007, said that it was heartwarming to see the players showing brotherhood after heated battles in the middle.

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden reviews team’s historic win against India, his experience of being part of the dressing room and the journey ahead. #WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TptBDBXCKq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 25, 2021



The former left-handed batter said watching Dhoni holding court with other players while Kohli and Pakistan’s vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan joining hands was beautiful and fantastic.

Pakistan’s batting consultant said that there was great humility from the Pakistan players’ perspective as they did not get too carried away with the celebration and show a sense of spirit and purpose before heading into the game against New Zealand.

