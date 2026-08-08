Matthew McConaughey is adding another talent to his résumé as the Oscar-winning actor showcases his musical abilities in a new bluegrass song from his upcoming film The Rivals of Amziah King.

The 56-year-old actor sings and plays the mandolin in the film – in which he portrays Amziah King, a charismatic beekeeper and musician living in rural Oklahoma. The character leads a bluegrass band while running the area’s premier honey-making operation.

A newly released clip from the film doubles as a music video for “Quill,” a song originally recorded by the band The Last Bison. McConaughey and Ben Hardesty perform vocals on the track, while Owen Teague plays the violin. Singers Miranda Zickler, Andrea Pister and Angelina LookingGlass also contribute to the performance.

The clip captures the cast performing together in a simple dining room, creating a lively Americana atmosphere.

Set in the backwoods of Oklahoma, The Rivals of Amziah King follows Amziah, a musically gifted local figure whose life revolves around his bluegrass-playing group and honey business.

Written and directed by Andrew Patterson, the mystery-thriller-comedy premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, where it received strong reviews. The film also stars Kurt Russell, Cole Sprouse, Scott Shepherd and Tony Revolori.

Lakeshore Records released Quill from the forthcoming Amziah King soundtrack on August 7. The Rivals of Amziah King is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, with Black Bear Pictures handling its theatrical release.