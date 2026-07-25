Matthew McConaughey marked Woody Harrelson’s birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute as he turned 65 on July 23.

Celebrating the enduring friendship the two Hollywood stars have shared for decades, McConaughey took to his Instagram account to post a nostalgic throwback photograph of the pair from their early acting days.

“From another mother? Happy birthday brother,” McConaughey captioned the image, once again referring to Harrelson as his “brother”—a nickname he has affectionately used for years.

The actors have built a close personal bond alongside a successful professional partnership. They first appeared together in the 1999 comedy EDtv before reuniting for the 2008 film Surfer, Dude. They later starred opposite each other in the first season of HBO’s acclaimed crime drama True Detective.

Their friendship has often extended beyond film sets, with both families becoming closely connected. In a 2023 interview on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, McConaughey described the unique relationship they share.

“Where I start and where he ends and where he starts and I end has always been a murky line,” he said, adding that his children call Harrelson “Uncle Woody,” while Harrelson’s children know him as “Uncle Matthew.”

The conversation sparked speculation that the two actors could be biologically related. McConaughey has previously said they are exploring that possibility through a project inspired by their family histories.