Matthew McConaughey, Michael Caine sign deal with AI firm for digital replica of voices

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have signed deals with AI audio company ElevenLabs to produce digital virtual replicas of their famous voices for various projects.

The partnership emphasises Hollywood’s growing relationship with artificial intelligence, as well as the industry’s evolving attitude on ethical and creative applications of digital media.

Matthew McConaughey is also investing an unknown sum in ElevenLab, based in New York. The actor has worked with the organisation since its inception in 2022. Currently, McConaughey is utilising ElevenLabs technology to produce a Spanish-language audio edition of his newsletter, “Lyrics of Livin,” in his own voice.

In the meantime, Michael Caine has been increasingly visible in the partnership. Caine will be offered on ElevenLabs’ Iconic Voices Marketplace, which enables verified companies and creators to license a celebrity for permitted digital use. He said in the company’s press release, “For years, I’ve lent my voice to stories that moved people,” adding, “Now, I’m helping others find theirs.”

The marketplace additionally features a number of iconic Hollywood celebrities, including digitally reproduced voices of John Wayne, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Maya Angelou.

ElevenLabs already features a number of iconic Hollywood celebrities, including digitally reproduced voices of John Wayne, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Maya Angelou.

The marketplace claims that the platform was created to assist in combining innovation with consent and control, enabling artists or their estates to choose how their digital likenesses are utilised.

ElevenLabs, valued at around $6.6 billion, has quickly established itself as one of the most renowned firms in AI audio production, specialising in realistic voice synthesis and multilingual dubbing. While the technology promises to improve global content delivery, it has reignited debate over the future of human performance and the ethical concerns of digitising celebrity voices.

However, Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine’s cooperation represents a new chapter in Hollywood’s continuing debate regarding authenticity in the age of algorithms, as artificial intelligence went on to transform the entertainment arena.