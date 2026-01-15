Matthew McConaughey takes legal steps to stop AI deepfakes

Matthew McConaughey has reportedly taken significant legal action to combat deepfakes created by artificial intelligence.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Interstellar star has secured eight trademark applications through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in recent months. Matthew’s legal team stated that he “trademarked” himself in an effort to prevent users or AI software from imitating his voice or appearance without his consent.

The trademarks specifically cover a variety of distinct clips, including a seven-second video of the actor standing on a porch, a three-second clip of him sitting in front of a Christmas tree, and audio of his iconic line, “Alright, alright, alright,” from the 1993 movie Dazed and Confused.

“My team and I want to know that when my voice or likeness is ever used, it’s because I approved and signed off on it,” the 56-year-old actor told the WSJ in a statement. Matthew McConaughey continued, “We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership, with consent and attribution becoming the norm in an AI world.”

Last year, Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine signed deals with AI audio company ElevenLabs to produce digital virtual replicas of their famous voices for various projects.

The partnership emphasises Hollywood’s growing relationship with artificial intelligence, as well as the industry’s evolving attitude toward the ethical and creative applications of digital media.

McConaughey is also investing an unknown sum in ElevenLabs, based in New York. The actor has worked with the organisation since its inception in 2022. Currently, he is utilising ElevenLabs technology to produce a Spanish-language audio edition of his newsletter, “Lyrics of Livin’,” in his own voice.

In the meantime, Michael Caine has been increasingly visible in the partnership. Caine will be offered on ElevenLabs’ Iconic Voices Marketplace, which enables verified companies and creators to license a celebrity for permitted digital use. He said in the company’s press release, “For years, I’ve lent my voice to stories that moved people,” adding, “Now, I’m helping others find theirs.”