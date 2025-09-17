Matthew McConaughey to star in 'Barbie' sequel?

Star and producer of the box office smash hit ‘Barbie’ (2023), Margot Robbie, has finally addressed Matthew McConaughey’s casting in the potential sequel, after her co-star, America Ferrera, pitched for the Oscar-winning actor to play Ken.

For the unversed, actor America Ferrera, who earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination for her role of Gloria in Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation, ‘Barbie’, suggested that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey should be the ‘King of the Kens’ in the sequel film.

And although ‘Barbie 2’ is yet to be officially announced, the ‘Interstellar’ has already confirmed that he is absolutely up for it.

After seeing his mockups in the character that Ferrera first linked him to, McConaughey gushed during a recent TV appearance, “It’s already coming to life.”

“It’d be hard to say no to that, wouldn’t it?” he added.

Upon learning about his approval, the star and producer of ‘Barbie’, Robbie, couldn’t help but fangirl over the actor. “Did he say he’d do it or?” she asked. “Wonderful. Thank you for doing that.”

However, she still didn’t confirm if the ‘Barbie’ sequel is getting into the works anytime soon.

Notably, Robbie, along with Ryan Gosling, led the ensemble cast of ‘Barbie’, also featuring America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Dua Lipa, among others. Co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the live-action adaptation arrived in theatres in July 2023.