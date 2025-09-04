Matthew Perry death: Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen pleads guilty

Los Angeles-based drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, infamously known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, has pleaded guilty to supplying Hollywood actor Matthew Perry with the drug, which resulted in his overdose death.

As reported by foreign media, Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, 42, admitted on Wednesday that she runs a ‘stash house’ at her North Hollywood home, for the sale of illegal narcotics, and supplied the prescription anaesthetic to Matthew Perry, which caused his death in October 2023.

According to the details, the dual U.S.-British citizen, who is the fifth and final suspect in the ‘Friends’ alum’s death case, along with Perry’s assistant, two physicians and an intermediary, pleaded guilty to all five felony counts in L.A.’s District Court earlier today.

She is scheduled to start the 65-year prison term on December 10.

For the unversed, American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

Medical examiners found out that Perry had died from the acute effects of ketamine, which, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in the tub.