“Matthew Perry lied about being clean, sober”

Shocking revelations regarding the life of the late actor Matthew Perry continue to emerge, weeks after his tragic death.

The untimely demise of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, when he was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29, at the age of 54.

The autopsy report of Perry, released earlier this week, revealed that the actor died from the ‘acute effects’ of the powerful sedative ketamine, which combined with other drugs including buprenorphine, an antidiabetic prescription, Tamoxifen, nicotine lollipops and testosterone (male hormone) shots, caused him to lose consciousness and drown in the hot tub.

While his struggles with drug addiction are no secret to anyone as Perry had been quite vocal about them and his journey to sobriety during his life, and even in his memoir.

Even ahead of the release of his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ last year, Perry was honest about his addiction and confessed that he would fake injuries and migraine headaches to get prescriptions for drugs like Vicodin, Xanax and OxyContin from multiple doctors at the same time to a point where he would take 55 Vicodin a day.

During the same interview, he had also divulged to had ‘spent $9 million trying to get sober’.

However, now a close friend of his has told a foreign publication that the ‘Friends’ star lied about his sobriety and being clean.

“He lied to everyone about being clean. He never was,” the person said. “It is very sad. You know, the biggest lie he told was probably to himself.”

The same person also claimed that Perry was ‘manipulative’ regarding drug addiction and this caused a constant battle and struggle within him.

