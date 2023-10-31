Matthew Perry’s neighbour details ‘disturbing’ scenes at his home

A young neighbour of the late actor Matthew Perry spilt some disturbing details of scenes at his home after the ‘Friends’ actor’s death.

As millions of fans across the world continue to mourn the death of on-screen Chandler Bing, a 17-year-old neighbour of Matthew Perry, shared some ‘disturbing’ scenes he witnessed at the actor’s home after the tragic incident.

The person, who was awake to witness ‘everything’ from police to his parents, siblings and stepfather arriving at the scene after the incident, shared with a foreign-based publication, “They [his siblings] were outside my neighbour’s door. I didn’t think much of it at the time until [the] police started arriving and everything.”

“They didn’t hammer the door, they kept silent.”

He continued, “I saw everything, I feel bad for my younger siblings. I was very sad. At the same time, I did kind of expect it in some sense, but I didn’t expect it to be so soon. He’d not lived there long.”

On the basis of his past run-ins with the ‘Friends’ star, his neighbour called Perry ‘a friendly and very nice genuine guy’ and added, “It was very disturbing, and very sad after all those years.. from what he’s gone through and his addictions and whatever.”

For the unversed, American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Sunday, at the age of 54.

His death was confirmed in a statement by an American broadcast network on the micro-blogging site, X. “We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry,” it stated.

“He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch-perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

