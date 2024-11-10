Matthew Perry’s home sold to THIS Indian film producer for Rs 720000000

The Los Angeles home of late ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has found a new owner as Indian-origin film producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian has purchased the Pacific Palisades property for a whopping $8.55 million (approximately Rs 72.04 crore).

Before moving in, Verma-Lallian and her family performed a traditional Hindu ‘puja’ ceremony to bless the home and honor Perry’s memory.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Anita Verma-Lallian wrote,”We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing “off-market” property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was “the one” and decided to write an offer on it immediately.”

“As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing. We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home,” the post further wrote.