Matthew Perry’s last social media post shocks fans

Matthew Perry’s last social media post before his death at the age of 54 has left fans heartbroken.

Just five days before his death, the Friends actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram relaxing in his home’s Jacuzzi alongside the caption: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman”.

Fans were left shocked at Matthew’s last post, with one person writing: “His last post from 6 days ago is of him in his hot tub. And he died in his hot tub. How eerie is that.”

Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy “Friends”, died on Saturday at age 54.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

In recent years, Perry had begun to open up about his health battles which ranged from pancreatitis to alcohol and opioid addiction.

In his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Hollywood actor recalled how usage of opioids caused his colon to burst at the age of 49, almost taking his life.