Matthew Perry’s parents file special court application

Matthew Perry, the late American star’s parents have filed a special application to the court two years after his passing.

The iconic global showbiz figure Mathew Perry left this temporary world on October 28, 2023, after years of struggling with addiction.

Regarding his death case, Dr. Salvador Placensia, including five other suspects, has been convicted by the authorities.

Mother Suzanne and stepfather Keith Morrison, the parents of Matthew, have made a letter submission demonstrating their deep grief and anger in the tribunal.

“How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that.” According to Rolling Stone, the letter read as follows.

“Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and baling wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our firstborn son and our hearts with him,” they further said in the letter.

However, the parents referred to the convicted suspects as “greedy jackals” that emerged from the darkness.

In fact, the late Mathew Perry’s parents, in addition, appealed to the doctor’s sentence to be extended.

For the unserved, the widely known star had been discovered unconscious in a hot tub in Los Angeles and was declared deceased the following day.

It has been allegedly claimed that due to the immediate effects of ketamine, drowning and coronary artery disease were the reasons that led to his demise from the universe at an early age.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles-based drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, infamously known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, has pleaded guilty to supplying Hollywood actor Matthew Perry with the drug, which resulted in his overdose death.

As reported by foreign media, Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, 42, admitted on Wednesday that she runs a ‘stash house’ at her North Hollywood home, for the sale of illegal narcotics, and supplied the prescription anaesthetic to Matthew Perry, which caused his death in October 2023.