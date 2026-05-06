Matthew Perry's Personal Items Up for Auction to Support Addiction Recovery

Matthew Perry’s personal belongings, including scripts from Friends and artwork, are being auctioned off to support addiction recovery initiatives.

The auction, organized by Heritage Auctions in partnership with the Matthew Perry Foundation, will take place on June 5, both online and in-person in Dallas.

Some of the items up for auction include:

26 Original Friends Scripts: Including fan-favorite episodes like “The One With Ross’s Tan” and “The One Where Joey Speaks French”.

Personal Photo Album: Titled “The One With the Last Supper,” featuring a letter from “Jenny” (Jennifer Aniston).

Yellow Peephole Frame Replica: From Monica’s apartment in Friends, with a starting bid of $500.

Screen Actors Guild Award: Won by Perry in 1995 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Television Comedy Series.

Artwork: Including pieces by Banksy and Mel Bochner.

Batman Memorabilia: A custom ping-pong table and a Dark Knight Rises-inspired watch.

The auction aims to raise funds for the Matthew Perry Foundation, which supports addiction recovery initiatives and provides access to evidence-based care.

Perry’s legacy continues to inspire and support those struggling with addiction.