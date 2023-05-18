Maulana Fazl accuses judiciary of ‘facilitating’ Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday accused the judiciary of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the former premier was being protected to weaken the nation, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the PDM chief said that Imran Khan was getting immunity from arrest in all cases. “He [Khan] was playing with the Constitution but was getting protection from the courts, which is not acceptable”, he added.

“Imran Khan, an unnecessary element in Pakistan’s politics, is being protected under a special agenda to weaken the nation,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Reiterating his respect for state institutions, he said, “A few members of the judiciary have adopted a biased conduct, which should be rectified.” He said the PDM staged a demonstration to protest against “unfair and partial verdicts” as it was adversely affecting the justice system.

He alleged that a letter written by US Congressmen, calling for the protection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, had confirmed his long-held belief that Imran Khan had been a “foreign agent”.

He said 60 US Members of Parliament had written to the US Secretary of State that Imran Khan should be given protection from the actions taken against him.

Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan had previously waved a letter claiming it was from America, intended to topple his government. However, he added, the recent letter revealed the truth that he himself was a “foreign agent”.

Maulana Fazl alleged that PTI supporters rampaged across the country, attacking national institutions, military establishments, including GHQ, and desecrating holy manuscripts. “Even sites of historical and cultural significance, like Bala Hissar Fort in Peshawar, were not spared”, he added.

Regarding PTI’s stance on the May 9 vandalism, he remarked that if the rioters were not the PTI workers, it meant that no one was supporting them. He criticised Imran Khan for disowning his own people while instigating them to riot.

When asked about negotiating with the PTI, he said he was personally not in favour of such talks. To a question about ending the PDM sit-in, Maulana Fazl said the purpose of the peaceful protest was achieved within a single day.