Maulana Fazl, Asad Qaiser decide strong opposition to budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Qaiser and JUI-F head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday decided on strong opposition to the fiscal year budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F chief and PTI leader expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed to play a constructive role in the National Assembly, opposing the budget 2024 together.

They rejected the budget terming it as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and anti-people budget.

Asad Qaiser and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman emphasized the need for brotherly relations with Afghanistan, establishing economic corridors at crossing points.

The meeting also decided to form a political committee to resolve reservations between the two parties and determine the future political strategy.

PTI Central Deputy Secretary Information Akhtar Hussain Yousafzai also participated in the meeting aiming to strengthen political cooperation.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented Pakistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of over Rs18 trillion amid protest by the opposition lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

The federal government proposed abolishing sales tax exemptions and concessions on various items including mobile phones, copper, coal, paper, and plastic scrap.

In his speech on the National Assembly floor, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb proposed a standard sales tax rate of 18 percent on various items.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

He said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.