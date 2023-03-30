Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has held an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fazlur Rehman and PM Shehbaz Sharif held consultations over the current political situation.

The PDM head congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif for the successful legislation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 and assured him of complete support from the coalition parties.

Earlier in the day, the Senate passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023 – aimed at curbing the top judge’s suo motu powers in an individual capacity, amid noisy protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators.

READ: SC DEFERS HEARING OF SUO MOTU CASES, CONSTITUTIONAL PETITIONS



The bill was moved by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar in the Senate.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023 was adopted by a majority vote of 60-19.

To register their protest and rejection of the bill, PTI senators gathered close to the chairman’s podium during the passage process and kept chanting slogans against the government and the bill. The senators also tore apart copies of the bill.

The bill was passed by Senate after National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023.

Comments