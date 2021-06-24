Maulana Fazlur Rehman moved to ICU after his health worsens

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been moved to intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital after his health worsens, ARY News quoted the party spokesperson.

The central spokesperson of JUI-F Aslam Ghauri said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been hospitalised after his health worsen. Ghauri said that the JUI-F supremo was suffering from severe fever due to an infection.

A special team of doctors was supervising Maulana’s health and carrying out medical tests, he added.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had arrived in Karachi on a three-day visit where he was scheduled to address the workers’ convention in Karachi today and meet the press program at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

He was also due to hold meetings with different political personalities during his Karachi visit.

On June 20, JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that PDM will hold a rally in Karachi on July 29.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief had said that PDM will hold a “massive” public gathering in Karachi on July 29. He had also announced that a public rally would be held in Swat against the government on July 4.