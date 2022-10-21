Maulana Fazlur Rehman says ‘strategy finalised to deal with PTI long march’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Friday that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah finalised the strategy to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the session of PDM heads was held today.

While pointing towards PTI chief Imran Khan’s disqualification following a verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case, he said, “Today is a blessed day as the nation gets rid of an evil.”

He alleged, “The mastermind of the indecency has met his end. Imran Khan is a thief and dacoit whose reality is exposed before the nation. It is a shameful act to sell state gifts.”

Fazlur Rehman also blamed the former premier for the economic crisis of the country. He claimed that more facts will be revealed before the nation in the coming days. He said that the general elections will be held in the country as per schedule.

He added that Rana Sanaullah prepared the strategy to deal with the PTI long march. He claimed that PTI marchers would not be able to enter Islamabad.

ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier.

